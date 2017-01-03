Michigan man charged with killing girlfriend’s pet donkey

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan man is charged after police in Indiana accused him of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s pet donkey.

Fifty-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius of Union Pier, Michigan, is charged with felony domestic violence animal cruelty and misdemeanor domestic battery. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana said in a news release that officers responded Sunday evening at a LaPorte home to a domestic disturbance. Authorities say one of the deputies found a donkey bleeding from its head.

Police say the 5-year-old donkey, named Jack, died before a veterinarian could arrive. The donkey suffered a shot in the head near its left eye. Police also said Abromavieius’ girlfriend claimed he battered her.

Abromavieius was booked into the LaPorte County jail and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court.

