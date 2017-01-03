Mad Ants beat Bulls in first game of 2017

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trey McKinney-Jones and Jordan Loyd combined for 44 points in the Mad Ants 122-115 win over the Windy City Bulls.

The Ants had seven players score in double figures in their first game of the New Year. Jones and Loyd each had 22 with Christian Watford adding 17, Alex Poythress scoring 15, Stefan Hicks adding 11 and Travis Leslie chipping in 10.

The Mad Ants return to action Friday hosting the Raptors 905 for first place in the Central Division. The Ants currently lead the Raports 905 by one game.