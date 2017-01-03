Indianapolis tourism sees decline in advanced hotel bookings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis tourism and hotel officials say they’re not overly concerned about the drop in the number of advance hotel room bookings.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the number of rooms booked by Visit Indy decreased in 2016 to the lowest level since 2013. The organization books hotel rooms for conventions.

As of Dec. 19, Visit Indy booked 838,000 hotel rooms to be used in 2017 and later years.

That number is down from a record of more than 904,700 rooms booked during 2015 for future years, and nearly 880,600 booked during 2014. But it’s significantly ahead of the nearly 700,400 rooms booked in 2013.

Visit Indy Vice President Chris Gahl says he’s not worried because the group beat its goal by booking over 800,000 rooms for the third year in a row.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.