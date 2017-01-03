Gun goes off at party, man seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting at a Fort Wayne motel.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Regency Inn in the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Blvd.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 someone apparently accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun as it was being passed around a party at the motel. A man in the room was shot in the head, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

An officer parked across the street heard the shot and pulled up as the people in the room were clearing out.

Police were able to talk to witnesses. The suspected shooter was taken from the scene to be interviewed.