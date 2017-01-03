Ex-Indianapolis counselor sentenced in student sex case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Indianapolis public school counselor accused of having sex with two teenage students to six years of home detention.

The Indianapolis Star reports 38-year-old Shana Taylor was sentenced Tuesday. She pleaded guilty to three felony counts as part of an agreement with Marion County prosecutors. She won’t go to prison but she must surrender her teaching license. Taylor had faced ten felonies.

Last year two Indianapolis Public Schools officials charged with not immediately notifying authorities of the sexual abuse allegations agreed to enter pretrial diversion programs. Marion County prosecutors had alleged the two had evidence Taylor had sex with a teenager in her office but waited six days to report it. State law requires school officials to immediately report abuse or neglect allegations.

