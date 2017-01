FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Council held an organizational meeting Tuesday.

Councilman Tom Didier (R-3rd) was selected to be council president in 2017. Councilman Tom Freistroffer (R-at-large) was chosen as vice-president.

Didier has served on council since 2003. He was the body’s president most recently in 2013.

Freistroffer was elected to council in 2015.