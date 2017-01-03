Barge spills 500 gallons of diesel into Mississippi River

RESERVE, La. (AP) — A barge spilled about 500 gallons of diesel oil into the Mississippi River during a fuel transfer at a facility in Reserve.

United States Coast Guard Lt. Brian Dochtermann tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune the spill occurred Monday evening when a fuel line burst while transferring diesel. The cause of the fuel-line burst is under investigation.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that the barge was owned by Reserve-based company Custom Fuel Services.

Dochtermann says that shortly after the spill, Custom Fuel Services began containing the spill, and that the organization ES&H was expected to begin cleanup.

Dochtermann says it’s too early to determine how the spill may have affected the environment.

St. Charles Parish Emergency Coordinator Michael Tregre says the spill isn’t expected to spread to Jefferson Parish.

