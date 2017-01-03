Banks, Young sworn in with new Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WANE) – The 115th Congress was sworn in Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

That included new members from Indiana, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3rd).

Young won November’s election over former Sen. Evan Bayh. Young replaces Sen. Dan Coats who retired at the expiration of his most recent term. Banks defeated democratic opponent Tommy Schrader in November.

Young was sworn in by Vice President Joe Biden in the Senate chamber. He was flanked by former Sen. Richard Lugar and Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN).

It's official. Thank you, Hoosier families, for the honor to serve you in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/rUZsJsOGqj — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 3, 2017

Banks was sworn in with the entire House of Representatives by Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI). Banks replaces former Congressman Marlin Stutzman who was defeated in Indiana’s Senate primary.

Young also announced his appointment to four Senate committees. Young will serve on the Senate Foreign Relations committee; Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee; Commerce, Science and Transportation committee, and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committee.