Auburn bowling alley burglarized, ‘large amount’ of money taken

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn bowling alley was burglarized New Year’s night, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, police said an unidentified male forced his way into the Auburn Bowl at 1815 Sprott St. The suspect made off with a “large amount” of money, both cash and coins, police said.

A brown and orange “Hammer” brand bowling bag was also stolen and used by the suspect to put the money into before leaving, according to police.

The suspect was roughly 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and dressed in dark pants and a long dark coat. He was possibly wearing a bandana over his face. Police said he was captured by video surveillance equipment in the bowling alley.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to call the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at either (800) 552-0976 or (260) 432-8661, or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 925-1500.