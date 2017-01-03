2016 Weather Wrap-Up

2016 will go down as the 5th warmest year in Fort Wayne. 10 out of 12 months were warmer than average and 5 of those rank in the top 10 warmest for the month: March 2016 is the 7th warmest March, August 2016 is the 9th warmest August, September 2016 is the 9th warmest September, October 2016 is the 8th warmest September, and November 2016 is the 4th warmest November. The mild temperatures, especially earlier in the year, can be attributed to the strong El Niño pattern.

The year as a whole saw below average precipitation, coming in with about 1″ less precipitation than normal. July 2016 is the 8th driest July on record, and September is the 9th wettest September on record.

December 2016 falls in the top 20 snowiest Decembers with 10.9″ or snow. 8.5″ is average for snowfall in December.

Some other interesting facts:

2016 broke 16 daily temperature and precipitation records

The highest temperature of the year was 94º on August 8, and the lowest temperature was -9º on December 19 (that’s a spread of 104 degrees!)

The mean temperature for the year (52.8º) is 2.3º above normal; the warmest year, 1921, had a mean temperature of 53.9º

There were 16 days this year with a high temperature 90º or greater

August 24th was the tornado outbreak with 9 tornadoes across the NewsChannel 15 viewing area ranging from EF-0 to EF-3