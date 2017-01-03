1/3 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first night of high school hoops in 2017 did not disappoint with Jalan Mull hitting a game-winning shot with six seconds left in overtime to lead Blackhawk Christian over South Side 81-79.

Mull was one of six Braves in double-figures with 10 points. Lucas Kroft led Blackhawk with 20 points. Kole Barkhaus followed with 16, Frank Davidson had 13, Luke Sassmannshausen scored 12 points with Devin Donaldson also adding in 10 points. Cortney Shorter led South Side with 22 points.

Down the street at Bishop Luers the defeding 3A state champs Marion defeated Bishop Luers 69-63. Anton Berry had a double-double in the loss for Luers with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Here are other scores from Tuesday night:

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: CENTRAL NOBLE 63 BLUFFTON 39

BOYS: DEKALB 57 WAWASEE 46

BOYS: EAST NOBLE 61 WESTVIEW 56

BOYS: FREMONT 57 ADAMS CENTRAL 44

BOYS: BLACKHAWK 81 SOUTH SIDE 79 (OT)

BOYS: MARION 69 LUERS 63

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 63 SNIDER 51

BOYS: SOUTHERN WELLS 62 COWAN 41

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: BELLMONT 50 SOUTH ADAMS 41

GIRLS: CARROLL 70 NORWELL 65

GIRLS: CENTRAL NOBLE 33 MANCHESTER 29

GIRLS: EASTSIDE 46 DEKALB 30

GIRLS: HOMESTEAD 79 LAWRENCE NORTH 60

GIRLS: HUNTINGTON NORTH 64 NORTH SIDE 28

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 69 BLAKCHAWK CHRISTIAN 54