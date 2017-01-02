Police: Man steals several vehicles in multiple day crime spree

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Oh. (WANE) – A man allegedly stole several vehicles during a multiple day crime spree in at least five counties across three different states, according to a press release from the Williams County Sheriff’s Department.

41-year-old Jade Herzog was apprehended by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office early Sunday after a crime spree and pursuit that began nearly a week earlier. Herzog allegedly committed crimes in Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan, Steuben County in Indiana, and Fulton and Williams counties in Ohio.

On December 27 Hillsdale County police were notified Herzog allegedly walked away from a hospital without proper authorization. Herzog was on medical leave from the county jail, where he was being held on a drug-related charge. On December 30, Herzog allegedly stole a vehicle from Stryker, Ohio and drove 20 minutes north to Kunkle where he is suspected of a home invasion in order to obtain a cell phone. The stolen vehicle from Stryker was found on December 31 at Lake Seneca in northern Williams County. Herzog then allegedly stole a vehicle from Lake Seneca, according to the press release.

Between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 31, Herzog is believed to have stolen vehicles in Hillsdale and Branch counties as well as in Steuben County. In Wauseon, Ohio Herzog allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card at a motel. Motel employees notified police, but Herzog left before they arrived. Wauseon police officers later spotted the stolen vehicle Herzog was driving and attempted to stop him. Herzog then allegedly rammed a Wauseon police vehicle, beginning a pursuit that led towards Williams County, the press release said.

Herzog drove to Alvordton, Ohio where he allegedly stole another vehicle that soon after became disabled. He then stole another vehicle. With the help of citizen calls, Williams County deputies were able to locate Herzog driving the latest stolen vehicle. Herzog allegedly attempted to ram two Williams County police cars before crashing the vehicle he was driving, the press release said.

Herzog was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for observation. Herzog faces multiple felony charges along with his original drug charge in Hillsdale County. No officers were injured during the pursuit.