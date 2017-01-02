Kroger to fill more than 100 positions at hiring event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kroger Company will host a job fair to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, January 4.

The event will be hosted at the Kroger Hiring Center, located at 4120 N. Clinton St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Available positions include e-commerce selectors and attendants, bistro clerks, meat cutters/clerks, cashiers, utility clerks and overnight clerks for the new Saint Joe Center Marketplace and existing Dupont Road and Coventry Lane Marketplace stores, according to a press release from Kroger Co.

Interested applicants should bring a resume if they have one. Applicants should fill out an application for their desired position at Kroger’s website (http://www.jobs.kroger.com) or on site at the hiring event. According to Kroger representative Kevin Kotansky, applicants will be able to save time if they fill out the application online. Requirements for each position can be found on the website. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and each one should last 20-30 minutes.

Applicants must bring a photo ID. For those applicants that Kroger is interested in hiring, foms will also need to be filled out for background checks.