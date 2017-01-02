Explosion reported at Columbia City manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – An explosion was reported at the manufacturing facility, Micropulse Inc. in Columbia City Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the 160,000 square foot facility, located at 5865 E State Rd. 14, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on report of the explosion. It is unclear which part of the facility the explosion occurred.

The facility specializes in high-speed machinery, robotic part handling and new technologies for orthopedics.

Dispatch confirmed injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time how many people were injured or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

No other information is known at this time, check back for updates.