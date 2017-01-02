Bar 145 reportedly closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular gastropub Bar 145 has reportedly closed.

A note on the main entrance of the gastropub at 4910 N. Clinton St. indicates the location is closed “effective immediately.” It thanked customers for their support, and offered an apology.

It’s not clear what led to the closure. NewsChannel 15 has reached out to restaurant management for comment.

An employee told NewsChannel 15 the closure was a result of a mass exodus of Bar 145’s employees. That has not been confirmed.

Bar 145 opened in April 2015 with a menu that featured gourmet burgers and a selection of bourbons.