PRINCE’S LAKES, Ind. (WANE) Indiana police are searching for two children who they say were taken by their father. They’re believed to be in extreme danger.

10-year-old Avery and 6-year-old Zek Rader were last seen in Prince’s Lake, 39 miles south of Indianapolis. Police believe the children were likely abducted by their non-custodial father, 40-year-old John Rader.

Rader’s vehicle is a White 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.