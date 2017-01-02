300,000th Headwaters skater to be reccognized

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Headwaters Park rink will host a celebration of sorts Tuesday, as the 300,000th skater is expected to hit the ice.

City Councilman and Headwaters Park Alliance Executive Director Geoff Paddock will present a gift basket with treats and a free pass to the skater around 2 p.m.

In a release Paddock said it is “an exciting time for me personally and for the entire staff who have worked hard these 13 years to provide a wonderful experience that thousands of children and families enjoy each year.”

The rink has been operating during the winter months since November, 2003. Around 15,000 people have laced up for a skate at the pavilion so far this season.

“It is a great thrill for me to be able to showcase this outstanding facility and recognize this milestone with all of you,” Paddock added.

Prices have stayed the same over the 13 years. The rink staff thanks area foundations and individuals for financial support. Skating is free for kids every Wednesday.

This season will come to a close on Sunday, March 5 before the rink is disassembled to make way for the spring and summer festivals.