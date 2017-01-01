Warsaw’s Andrew Mevis kicks field goal in Under Armour All-American Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – Warsaw kicker Andrew Mevis kicked a 46-yard field goal for Team Armour in the Under Armour All-American game.

Those three points helped lead Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in a showcase of some of the best high school talent in the area.

At Warsaw this season Mevis was 9-for-12 on field goals, 43-for-45 on extra points. He was also featured on our “Fab 15” this year.



Mevis has not yet decided where he will go to school. He has drawn interest from school like Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Bowling Green among others.