FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – About 4,000 people showed up for Fort Wayne’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. It was free for all ages.

It was held in Downtown Fort Wayne behind the Main Street Bistro. NewsChannel 15’s Rob Lydick and Alyssa Ivanson hosted the event, which included several live acts during the five hour event.

Watch the video above for Rob’s full recap of the event.