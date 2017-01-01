Photos: Ringing in the New Year around the world

Revelers take part in the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square as seen from the Marriott Marquis, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Revelers throw confetti on themselves after after celebrating the new year in Times Square, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Revelers bundle up while gathered at Times Square during a New Year's Eve celebration Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Fireworks explode over Elizabeth Tower housing the Big Ben clock to celebrate the New Year in London, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Fireworks light the sky above the Quadriga at the Brandenburg Gate shortly after midnight in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Hundred thousands of people celebrated New Year's Eve welcoming the new year 2017 in Germany's capital. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Revelers cheer for a musical act in New York's Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

People hold torches during New Year's cerebrations in Istanbul's Ortakoy district by the Bosphorus, during New Year's cerebrations, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

A protester with his face painted attends a candle light vigil calling for impeached President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Even on New Year's Eve, large crowds of South Koreans gathered to join another rally demanding the ouster of impeached President Park Geun-hye, who's determined to restore her powers through a court trial. The letters read " Asking". (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Fireworks explode around the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations get underway in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Fireworks explode over the Kremlin in Red Square which was blocked by police during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. New Year's Eve is Russia's major gift-giving holiday, and big Russian cities were awash in festive lights and decorations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

The 2017 appears during a firework over the Arc de Triomphe as part of the New Year celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Sunday, Jan.1, 2017. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)