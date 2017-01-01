Indianapolis police: 5-year-old accidentally shot in head

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was accidentally shot in the head.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials say the girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. Police say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Indianapolis’ east side.

Indianapolis police spokesman Sgt. Brad Millikan says “the shooting appears to be accidental in nature.” Police didn’t immediately identify the girl.

