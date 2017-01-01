Hurricanes, fires and floods devastate many in 2016

Hurricanes, fires and floods devastated many during 2016.

In August, catastrophic flooding ravaged the state of Louisiana. Days of persistent, heavy rain caused rivers to overflow their banks. More than 60,000 homes were damaged and at least 13 people were killed.

The Red Cross said the Louisiana flooding is the worst U.S. disaster since Hurricane Sandy.

Weeks earlier, in Texas, deadly flooding swept across the lone-star state for the second year in a row. Nine soldiers were killed in June when their army truck overturned in floodwaters.

Meanwhile, residents in North Carolina took a one-two punch from Mother Nature. First, 15 to 20 inches of rain fell in September, causing rivers to rise. Then, came Hurricane Matthew in October.

North Carolina Gov. Pay McCrory said Matthew might have the potential for the state to see the worst flooding since Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Unlike Floyd, Matthew did not make landfall in North Carolina, but it’s heavy rains lashed the state, pushing already swollen rivers over their banks.

Hurricane Matthew also left its mark on Florida. The center of the storm stayed offshore, but its howling and dangerous storm surge battered homes and businesses along the beach.

Although, Matthew wasn’t the first hurricane to threaten the sunshine state in 2016.

Hurricane Hermine roared ashore in September – become the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma in 2005.

Elsewhere, in Tennessee, vicious winds helped fuel two raging arson fires near Gatlinburg. The chimney tops and cobbly nob fires charred more than 17,000 acres and destroyed nearly 2,500 buildings. At least 14 were killed and two juveniles were charged with aggravated arson.