NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Hundreds of bikers participated in the 21st annual Polar Bikes Ride.

200 motorcycles and 300 bikers rumbled through the streets of New Haven and out into the countryside Sunday for the annual event.

The group took off from Ehlerding’s River City Harley-Davidson on State Road 930.

The ride finished back where it started and those in attendance could enjoy chili and hot beverages at the cycle shop.

The event raised $800 for the New Haven Food Bank.