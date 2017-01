FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lutheran Health Network announced Sunday what is likely the first baby of 2017 to be born in Fort Wayne.

Aviana, born to parents Kendra and Cody, came into the world at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1.

She is healthy and weighed seven pounds at birth. She measured 20 inches long.

Aviana and her mother are doing well, according to Lutheran spokesman Geoff Thomas.

Lutheran does not announce which facility children are born at due to privacy and safety concerns.