Cougars honored by Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Donley led his 2016 University of Saint Francis football team back on the field one more time back in Indiana and got a warm, well-deserved ovation without scoring a touchdown or making a goalline stand on Sunday.

Donley was joined by approximately 60 team members of the NAIA Football Championship Series champions as guests of the Indianapolis Colts and were introduced prior to the Colts regular season final game against Jacksonville at the Hoosier State’s football Taj Mahal — Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts fans got to observe USF up close on the large display boards on each end of the stadium. No game faces necessary, just smiles, exchanging of New Year’s greetings, applause and waves required just prior to an emotional playing of the National Anthem with the American flag stretch across the field and the Cougars standing in the north end zone to take part in the procedings up close.

Some of the Colts ran all the way from where they were introduced to the crowd to where the Cougars stood in awe and gave out hand slaps including running back Frank Gore, safety Mike Adams and longsnapper Matt Overton. Gore became the first Colts running back to rush for 1,000-plus yards in a season since 2007 finishing with 62 yards.