Annual polar plunge into St. Joe River draws hundreds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a Fort Wayne tradition dating back decades, but no one knows how long it’s actually been around.

The annual polar plunge at Johnny Appleseed Park welcomed hundreds of participates and spectators to the banks of the Saint Joseph River.

Jan. 1 has long been celebrated at the river as a chance to wipe away the old year and welcome in the new.

Some have done the plunge for more than 40 years and some try it as a child. Some dress up in funny costumes and some just dress in the minimum.

Sunday’s water temperature was pegged at 37 degrees.