2016 Sports: Cubs win World Series, Kaepernick, Lochte experience PR blunders

Between the Cubs winning the World Series, to Colin Kaepernick refusing to stand for the national anthem, to Ryan Lochte’s embarrassing PR blunder at the Rio Olympics, sports news in 2016 was sometimes improbable and often nothing short of controversial.

For long-suffering Chicago fans, it was the party of the century, the Cubs beat Cleveland to win the world series for the first time since 1908. The win ended the longest drought in baseball, but Cleveland celebrated in 2016 as well.

When superstar Lebron James brought the NBA championship to his home state. It was the first major sports title for the city since 1964. Peyton Manning went out on top considered one of the best quarterbacks of all time, retired after leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl win.

San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick became a national lightning rod for what he did on the sidelines, refusing to stand for the national anthem. Saying he didn’t want to “show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Meanwhile, the Rams returned to the West Coast.

The Rio Olympics saw record highs and record lows. Swimmer Michael Phelps, already the most decorated Olympian of all time, pushed his career medal count to 28, 23 of them gold.

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt sailed through the 100, 200 and 4-by-100 relay for a third time at the Olympics.

Teenage sensation Simone Biles won a stunning four gold medals in gymnastics. Helping her team, known as “The Final Five,” take home in record breaking nine medals.

In a bizarre twist American swimmer, Ryan Lochte made headlines after he competed, claiming he and three other swimmers were robbed at gunpoint at a Rio gas station. Police said there was no robbery, though the swimmers were confronted after they vandalized a bathroom. Lochte later admitted to exaggerating the story and was charged with falsely reporting a crime.