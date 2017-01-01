2016: Obama completes last term; Clinton, Trump face PR blunders

Politics in 2016 was dominated by the question of who would be the next president of the United States, but the current commander-in-chief, Barack Obama made plenty of headlines his own, with his agenda for the final year in the White House.

More than a dozen men and women began 2016 in the race to succeed President Obama. With his finish line in sight, Obama started the year a fast pace starting with an issue that to his dismay has shaped his presidency: gun control.

The issue was part of a busy first 3 months in 2016, which included a nuclear deal with Iran, a move that ruffled Republicans. Obama then became the first sitting U.S. president to to visit Cuba in almost 90 years.

But President Obama could not anticipate everything. Justin Antonin “Nino” Scalia was a larger-than-life presence on the bench. Scalia, the court’s most vocal conservative died in February at the age of 79.

In March, Obama nominated Merrick Garland to fill the vacancy. Just months from a presidential election, the Republican senate majority was determined to block it. It is the Senate’s constitutional right to act as a check on the president.

One consequence of an even-numbered court, a 4-4 non-ruling in June, that effectively block President Obama’s executive orders on immigration.

Meanwhile, as the 2016 primary calendar wound down, so did the number of candidates for the future President of the United States. After a hard-fought primary between Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders and former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it was Clinton’s turn to run for president against the billionaire political outsider, Donald Trump.

During the presidential race, October brought surprises

For Donald Trump, a vulgar hot mic moment was revealed, and multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

For Hillary Clinton, the FBI Director James Comey’s announcement that the agency was giving emails another look, that were on the private server she used while Secretary of State.

But the real political stunner came in November, with the President-elect, Donald Trump, an upset that Clinton just shy of making history.

Days after the election, Trump came to Washington and the President-elect became assembling an administration that, along with GOP majorities in the House and Senate will shape American global policy in 2017 and beyond.