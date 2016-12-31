Wildlife group worried over planned central Indiana project

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) – The founder of a wildlife rescue group is worried it could be displaced by a large housing and business development planned in suburban Indianapolis.

Providence Wildlife cares for injured and orphaned animals on property within the proposed 317-acre project along U.S. 31 in Westfield. The area is mostly farmland.

Providence Wildlife founder Kristen Heitman says the volunteer organization treats up to 1,500 animals a year.

Heitman tells the Indianapolis Business Journal that developer Chris White’s offers to buy the 3 acres the group uses haven’t been enough for it to relocate. She says it will be difficult to properly care for the animals if office buildings and warehouses surround the land.

White says he’s prepared to move forward if Heitman doesn’t want to sell the property.