FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With 42% of the vote on our wane.com poll Saint Francis winning the NAIA national championship won best sports moment of 2016.

USF’s national title won by 26 votes over Fort Wayne’s stunning win over IU in OT. Concordia football winning the 3A state championship finished in third place.

