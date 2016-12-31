Two people ‘cut’ during disturbance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to the hospital after an argument early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Wells Street just before 4:00 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

During an investigation in the area of the intersection with Third Street, officers learned that there was some type of disturbance there. Two people were cut during the incident.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that the victims were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers were able to talk to witnesses, but no suspect information was available.

The incident is under investigation.