Three-point shooting leads Dons to first Summit League win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Before the ball drops tonight, Fort Wayne men’s basketball spent the afternoon dropping 3-pointers. The Mastodons finished with 20 3-pointers on Saturday (Dec. 31) on their way to a 102-91 Summit League victory over Oral Roberts.

The 20 3-pointers are tied for the fifth most by a team in an NCAA Division I game this season. The mark ties the school record set last season when the ‘Dons made 20 in a win at South Dakota on Feb. 4, 2016. The game last year saw Max Landis make 11 of the 20, with four total ‘Dons making a trey. Saturday’s game saw six different ‘Dons make a 3-pointer. Bryson Scott led Fort Wayne with five.

Fort Wayne never trailed in the contest, scoring the first seven points and never looking back. Mo Evans scored all 18 of his points in the opening half as the ‘Dons led 56-39 at the break. It was Fort Wayne’s ninth 50-point half of the year.

The ‘Dons opened the second half on a 10-2 run with all 10 points being scored by John Konchar. The stretch forced an Oral Roberts timeout and all but put the game away.

Scott finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Konchar pitched in 16 points with 11 rebounds and a season-high seven assists. DeAngelo Stewart added a season-high 16 points while Kason Harrell pitched in 14 points.

The ‘Dons recorded 24 assists on 38 baskets. Saturday was the fourth time this season the ‘Dons have scored 100 points or more.

Oral Roberts falls to 4-12 (0-2 Summit). Fort Wayne improves to 11-4 (1-1 Summit). The ‘Dons return to action on Wednesday at Omaha in an 8 p.m. ET start.