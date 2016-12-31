Third Street homes damaged by fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire late Friday night damaged a home just north-west of downtown.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 900 block of Third Street around 11:30 p.m. They were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire burned through the first, second and third floors of the house, leaving behind moderate fire and water damage. The home also suffered heavy smoke damage.

A neighboring home also was damaged.

One man was inside the house when the fire started. He was able to get out after attempting to put the fire out. He inhaled smoke in the process, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

Sherman Blvd. was closed near Third Street while firefighters worked.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.