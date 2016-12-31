Science Central hosts annual “Countdown to Noon”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central hosted the 17th annual “Countdown to Noon” on Saturday.
The event featured children’s activities such as face painting and making party hats and noisemakers, plus science demonstrations and giant balloon drop featuring more than 1,000 balloons, according to a press release from Science Central.
Visitors were also able to view city lights around the world on Science Central’s “Science On a Sphere” exhibit. As the noon hour approached, visitors also enjoyed cookies and a soda toast and counted down the seconds, according to the press release.
Finally, at 12 p.m., some 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling.
