Science Central hosts annual “Countdown to Noon”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central hosted the 17th annual “Countdown to Noon” on Saturday.

The event featured children’s activities such as face painting and making party hats and noisemakers, plus science demonstrations and giant balloon drop featuring more than 1,000 balloons, according to a press release from Science Central.

Visitors were also able to view city lights around the world on Science Central’s “Science On a Sphere” exhibit. As the noon hour approached, visitors also enjoyed cookies and a soda toast and counted down the seconds, according to the press release.

Finally, at 12 p.m., some 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling.

For more information, visit Science Central.

Science Central’s Countdown to Noon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A child who had her face painted smiles for the camera at the annual "Countdown to Noon" at Science Central on Saturday, December 31. A child playing among the balloons that were dropped from the ceiling. At 12 p.m. 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling at "Countdown to Noon" on Saturday, December 31. Children at the face painting station at the annual "Countdown to Noon" at Science Central on Saturday, December 31. A child playing wuth balloon that was dropped from the ceiling. At 12 p.m. 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling at "Countdown to Noon" on Saturday, December 31. Two children with a dinosaur at the annual "Countdown to Noon" at Science Central on Saturday, December 31. Children playing among the balloons that were dropped from the ceiling. At 12 p.m. 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling at "Countdown to Noon" on Saturday, December 31. A child at the annual "Countdown to Noon" at Science Central on Saturday, December 31. At 12 p.m. 1,000 balloons dropped from the ceiling at "Countdown to Noon" on Saturday, December 31. A child at the face painting station at the annual "Countdown to Noon" at Science Central on Saturday, December 31.