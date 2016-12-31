Project honors survivor of child sexual abuse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A project called ‘You Go Girl!’ awards 12 women per year with a free makeover and photo shoot provided by area community businesses. For the month of December, the project nominated Michelle Clayton, a survivor of child sexual abuse.

Clayton was molested as a child and has a history of drug addiction and abusive relationships. She was nominated for the award by a co-worker and her best friend after turning her life around. Clayton said she wants to give someone else the same hope that it’s possible to turn your life around.

“I’ve always said whatever we go through in life, to make it count,” Clayton said. “I’ve always shared my story freely in hope that I can reach somebody.”

Clayton said that the experience of being nominated “humbling.”

