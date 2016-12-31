Pokemon Go!, Ken Bone, Chewbacca Mom go viral in 2016

2016 was a year chocked full of viral trends. Relive some of the most memorable trends below.

Pokemon Go!: A digital scavenger hunt became a phenomenon seemingly overnight with players searching for invisible Pokemon on the streets, on the front lines, and even within the State Department. The game also led to the discovery of dead bodies, people being robbed and drivers playing when they shouldn’t.

Kansas College Freshman Becomes Overnight Star: After a thief broke into his vehicle and stole a Kit Kat bar leaving behind a note that basically said, “Gimme a break, I was hungry.” The note went viral and eventually caught the eye of Kit Kat maker Hershey’s, who made it up to the student with over 6,000 of the chocolatey snacks.

Ken Bone: If 2016 ends up being known for the election and the election ends up being known for its debates, then the debates will surely be known…for the Bone! Ken Bone, the bespectacled, red-sweatered debate contributor was a viral sensation no one saw coming. In a debate with no winners, Ken came out on top, garnering a huge social media following and eventually, his very own Izod commercial.

Harambe: After a 3-year-old child fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati zoo, authorities were forced to shoot and kill a gorilla named Harambe – a name that would become synonymous with animal rights. The shooting sparked international coverage of the incident, social media debates on the actions taken, protests, snarky memes and hashtag cries for #JustineForHarambe, a Twitter handle that is still trending.

Chewbacca Mom: A mom’s case of the giggles led to international stardom after a viral video of her chuckling at a Chewbacca mask became the laugh heard round the world. The “Chewbacca Mom” enjoyed her 15 viral minutes by doing the talk show circuit, tattooing her claim to fame on her arm and even meeting the real Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew.

Creepy Clowns: Some viral trends nobody wanted. Sightings of weirdos in scary clown masks reportedly started in South Carolina and spread around the world. The clowns began popping up all around the country with no explanation. Most posted no real threat, but it gave everyone the willies anyway.

Mannequin Challenge: Everyone was striking a pose with their squad. The more bizarre, the better. Celebrities, athletes, even presidential candidates got in on the action, or rather, inaction.