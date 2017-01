FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets lit the lamp first on New Years but gave up the game-winning goal in the third period in a 3-1 loss to the Toledo Walleye.

Kyle Thomas scored eight minutes into the Komets 60th New Years Eve game. Tyler Spink then tied the game in the second period with Tyson Spink scoring the go-ahead goal in the third period. An empty-netter sealed the win for the Walleye.

The Komets return to action on Wedneday with a trip to Quad City.