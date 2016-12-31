Jim Banks heads to Washington on New Year’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jim Banks hasn’t spent much time in Washington. However, in November and December he was there for an orientation as he gears up to take the seat as U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 3rd District.

“It was overwhelming to be in the Capitol building, to walk around the Capitol building, to walk onto the floor of the Congress for the first time as part of the orientation,” Banks (R) said.

The former state senator from Columbia City will head back to Washington on New Year’s Day. He won’t have much time to waste before starting his new job.

“January 3 I’ll be sworn in and immediately I’ll be on the floor of the Congress voting for the Speaker of the House,” Banks said. “It’s my understanding Republicans will immediately go to work. We have a number of pieces of legislation that the Speaker, Paul Ryan, and his leadership team have already put together for us to work on.”

Banks wants to focus on the national debt and rebuilding the military. On a personal level, as an Afghanistan veteran, he wants to make sure our veterans are being taken care of.

He also wants to come into Congress, a place where some members have sat for decades, as a fresh voice with fresh perspectives, motivated by the grievances some citizens have with the current Congress.

“I believe that criticism that Congress faces of not getting anything done is a fair criticism,” Banks said. “We need leaders in Washington who will solve problems, address the issues we face. I think that’s what this election that occurred in November was all about was to elect new leaders in all offices.”

The Banks’ Family main residence will stay in Columbia City, but Banks said he’s excited to have more time to explore Washington D.C. with his three daughters to teach them the history of this country.