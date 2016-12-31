FWPD: New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire is illegal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite being illegal, celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve has been previously reported in the Fort Wayne area. In the spirit of working toward a safe holiday, the Fort Wayne Police Department reminded city residents that shooting indiscriminately into the air can put you and your neighbors at risk for injury and even death.

Across the United States death, injury and property damage have been attributed to New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.

Bullets fired into the air usually fall back at terminal velocity speeds much lower than those at which they leave the barrel of a firearm. Nevertheless, people can be injured, sometimes fatally. Property damage can also occur as bullets often lodge in roofs, causing minor damage that requires repair in most cases, according to a press release from FWPD.

“Bring the New Year in right, don’t jeopardize someone’s safety by illegally discharging a firearm this New Year’s Eve,” FWPD Chief Steve Reed said in the press release.

Charges for discharging a firearm in the city of Fort Wayne can range anywhere from a misdemeanor to a felony that can result in one being sentenced to years in prison.