Fort Wayne’s slow start leads to loss to Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was unable to overcome its first quarter shooting woes as the Mastodons dropped its road game to Oral Roberts 82-56.

Zaria Atkins led the Mastodons with 13 points on the day. Selena Lozada scored 12 points to go along with a team-high six rebounds. Anna Lappenküper added 11 points. De’Jour Young finished with eight points and a team-high two assists and two steals.

The Mastodon offense was unable to make a field goal until Lozada connected on a jumper from the top of the key at 2:06 of the first quarter. The ‘Dons trailed 24-6 through one and went three minutes at the start of the second without a field goal. Lappenküper drove through traffic to hit a layup at the buzzer but Fort Wayne trailed 41-17 at the half. Fort Wayne scored four of the first six points to begin the third quarter, but was unable closed the gap further.

The ‘Dons finished the game shooting 19-of-51 (37.3%) from the field, 1-of-4 (25%) on three-point attempts and 17-of-18 (94.4%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action when it travels to South Dakota State for an 8 p.m. game on January 5.