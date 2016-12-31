Evansville demolished 170 houses in 2016 anti-blight program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials say progress has been made in some Evansville neighborhoods with the demolition of about 170 blighted houses during 2016.

Many of those demolitions were done through the Evansville Land Bank, which the city is using to own the cleared properties until it finds a developer to buy them.

City development director Kelley Coures tells the Evansville Courier & Press (http://bit.ly/2iAKR6J ) that the demolition program targeting about 250 properties that haven’t sold at county tax sales in recent years. He says the houses torn down were among the city’s worst.

Fewer houses might be demolished during the coming year as city funding for the land bank is being cut from $1.6 million to $1 million. Other demolitions in Evansville are done through a federal Blight Elimination Project.

