Comet to zoom by Earth on New Year’s Eve

The comet is next to the moon, but too faint to see with the eye. Neptune is there, but you’ll need optical aid to see it, too.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNCT) – The ball in Times Square won’t be the only thing lighting up the night sky New Year’s night. Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková will be in the western sky after sunset, but it is tough to see with the naked eye.

If the clouds hold off enough, it should be a good sight with the help of some binoculars or even better, a telescope. You may notice several other bright objects in the western sky, Venus being the brightest and also Mars.

While you have your binoculars or telescope, see if you can spot Neptune. It should be next to Mars.

 

