Business brings West Coast treats to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The treats everyone has been talking about from downtown Fort Wayne ceom from from The Yummi Bunni. Owner Makenna Click said that she wanted to start the business in Fort Wayne after seeing the desert options on the West Coast.

The Yummi Bunni offers signature donut ice-cream sandwiches called “yummi buns.” Flavors include bourbon espresso with Cocoa Krispie’s cereal, green tea with Fruity Pebbles cereal, and old fashioned vanilla with cookie crisp.

Tom’s Donuts of Fort Wayne makes all the donuts for The Yummi Bunni every morning.

The business also offers vegan and gluten-free options.

The Yummi Bunni is hosting an eating contest at the New Years ball drop downtown Saturday evening.

The Yummi Bunni is located at 123 Main Street. Hours of operation are listed below:

Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

To learn more about The Yummi Bunni, visit their Facebook page.