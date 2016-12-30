Local Uber driver prepares for NYE rush

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-New Year’s Eve will be a big night for taxis and ride-share companies like Uber. Newschannel 15 went behind the scenes to see how drivers in the area are preparing.

William Whippie has been driving Uber for about a year and a half. He picked up the second job to earn some extra cash. He said the eve of New Year’s Eve is the calm before the storm.

“It will be a non-stop night from about 8 p.m. until 3 a.m.,” said Whippie.

Whippie said there’s always parties and activities around downtown to bring in the New Year, but the inaugural ball drop could bring even more people to the city.

“I think the ball drop is going to bring thousands and thousands of people,” he said.

Whippie said it’s something he looks forward to.

“There’s always fun and crazy things going on,” he said. “Good thing there’s a sober one to get them home. That’s how I look at it.”

Whippie makes it his mission to make sure his riders get home safely, and said his passengers grateful for a safe alternative.

“I’ve had passengers tell me if it it hadn’t been for Uber being here they might have driven home that night,” he said.

Uber is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to raise money for the organization. If you’re riding in Uber and post a picture or video to social media use the hashtag #leavethekeys.