Pickup flips on icy road, driver arrested for OWI

DEKALB Co., Ind. (WANE) A 20-year-old driver was arrested following a crash in southern DeKalb County Thursday night. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the 6500 hundred block of County Road 427.

The pickup hit an icy patch on the road and the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to flip two times, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

The driver, Ashton Tuggle, had minor injuries and his passenger wasn’t hurt. Both refused medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Tuggle was arrested for operating while intoxicated and minor consumption of alcohol. He was also cited for driving to fast for weather conditions.