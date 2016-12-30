Noble Co. investigation leads to seizure of drugs, guns and cash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have conducted a major operation in Noble County that resulted in the seizure of several illegal items.

Officials have not provided any details about the bust. They are expected to address the investigation at a 10:30 a.m. press conference Friday.

The investigation including efforts by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department, Ligonier Police Department, Noble County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

A picture provided to NewsChannel 15 by Noble County Sheriff Doug Harp showed items on a table. Among those items included more than two dozen guns, large amounts of marijuana, and bags of cash.