New Haven police searching for Kroger theft suspect

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Police Department is searching for a man who entered a grocery store after hours and stole alcohol.

According to New Haven Police Department Detective Kevin Hamirck, officers responded to Kroger, 821 Lincoln Highway West, around 3:20 a.m. Christmas morning for an open door.

Officers found broken glass near a door. Security cameras showed a man enter the closed store and take several bottles of alcohol, according to Hamrick.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.