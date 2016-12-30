Mad Ants comeback bid falls short against Knicks

FORT WAYNE,Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants could not be saved by the bell on 90’s night at the Coliseum with the Ants falling to the Westchester Knicks 94-92.

The Ants trailed by double-digits in the third quarter but scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to try to overcome the deficit. A three-pointer by Trey McKinney-Jones pulled the Ants within two in the final minutes but it was too little too late.

Alex Poythress led all scorers with 20 points for the Mad Ants. Travis Leslie had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Ants.

The Knicks were led by Von Wafer’s 17 points. Warsaw native Marshall Plumlee who was assigned to Westchester from New York on Friday had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Mad Ants fall to 12-5. They return to action on Tuesday when they host the Windy City Bulls.