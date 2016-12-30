1 dead in crash north of Leo

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – At least one person is dead after a crash at Amstutz and Schlatter Roads, according to Allen County dispatchers.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection shortly after 7 a.m. Emergency personnel were initially advised of a person trapped inside a vehicle.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer said three people were in an SUV and collided with a van. One person in the SUV died and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the van did not suffer major injuries.

Crash reconstruction investigators are expected to arrive later this morning. A sheriff’s deputy on scene told NewsChannel 15 that slick roads may have contributed to the crash. The roads in that area were snow covered at the time of the crash.

Traffic is restricted in the area and motorists should find an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.