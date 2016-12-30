Allen County officials sworn into office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several Allen County officials were sworn into office Friday afternoon, including one whose job still hangs in the balance.

9 officials elected this year gathered at the courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne with friends and family to mark the beginning of their time in office.

The singing of the national anthem by a Bishop Luers student marked the start of the inaugural ceremony.

Judge Paul Mathais led the swearing in of the 9, which included County Commissioner Nelson Peters for his fourth term.

Craig Nelson was sworn in as county coroner, Jeffery Sorg as surveyor and William Royce as treasurer.

3 county councilmen were sworn in including Robert Armstrong and Eric Tippmann.

First-timer Justin Busch is officially in his position while questions about his election remain. Busch was picked for the role during a Republican caucus after Roy Buskirk died days before the vote and won the seat. Democrats contest the 4th place Palermo Galindo should be sworn in instead.

“I really thing the lawyers will work this out,” Bush said. “I did my part campaigning and getting my precinct committee men to select me. I really feel the result will come out that where I will be able to serve the 4 year term, and fill some big shoes from Mister Buskirk.”

A special hearing on the position will be held on January 13th on the issue.